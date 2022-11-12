Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar reveals the reason for not doing the film, says 'mujhe bhi dukh hota hai...'

New Delhi: Actor Paresh Rawal, in a recent Twitter interaction with a user, confirmed the reports that 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan will star in the third instalment of the superhit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri'. Ever since the news broke out, fans of the film took to social media to express their thoughts on the decision, and most of them were unhappy with the choice as they felt no one could replace Khiladi Kumar in the film.

Now Akshay Kumar himself, at a recent event, has revealed the reason for stepping back from the movie. Akshay, while interacting at the Hindustan Times leadership summit, said, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out,".

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It starred actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. Meanwhile, on the work front for the actor, he was last seen in the adventure thriller 'Ram Setu'. The film which also starred actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film, which was directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma, was released on the 25th of October.