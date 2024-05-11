New Delhi: Mothers know best, take it from us (if not Rapunzel)! In this day and age, moms aren’t just restricted to being homemakers - they are bread earners and the backbone of every household. If you ask us, a household without a mom feels incomplete. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Lionsgate Play has curated the perfect binge list to help you and your mom kick back and relax. From tear-jerking dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Wonder

A mother's love is truly unconditional! Wonder is the inspiring story of August, a fifth-grade boy with a facial deformity, who must overcome bullying and hardship. He overcomes his fears with his parents and friends and faces his bullies with a new sense of pride and self-respect. Starring Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts, and Jacob Trembley, the film’s unique story is elevated by stellar performances from the cast, reinforcing the parent-child relationship

Hiccups & Hookups

Relationships may fade away but family is forever! Showcasing the true strength of the familial bond, Lionsgate Play’s Indian Original Hiccups & Hookups takes you through the story of a recently divorced mother, Vasudha (Lara Dutta), and her teenage daughter Kay, as they move in with Vasudha’s younger brother Akhil (Prateik Babbar). They carefully navigate dating, relationships, and life with each other's help and support. Clubbed with banter and playful love, this brother-sister duo makes the perfect home environment for Kay as Akhil helps Vasudha through her dark days.

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Experience South Asian culture at its finest! In her role as a filmmaker, Lily James captures the arranged marriage of her Pakistani neighbor, Kaz, who is also her best friend. The film sees Zoe Stevenson (Lily James) as she embarks on a journey to understanding the profound nuances of an arranged marriage and explores the complexities of love. Guided by her mother through this journey, she finds herself open to love. Helmed by the National Award-Winning Director Shekhar Kapur, the film also features a stellar cast of Shabana Azmi, Sajjal Ali, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.