Hope to work with director Aditya Vikram Sengupta one day: Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he hopes to collaborate with acclaimed Bengali film director Aditya Vikram Sengupta in future.

Rao, who was in the city for a fashion show, said he is a huge fan of Sengupta's 2014 critically lauded relationship drama "Asha Jaoar Majhe" (Labour of Love), which had its premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

"I am a big fan of the film 'Asha Jaoar Majhe' and Sengupta is phenomenal. He is a friend too. There were a few conversations that we had earlier. Hopefully, we will work together one day," the National Award winner told PTI.

Rao, currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in Vasan Bala's Netflix film "Monica, O My Darling", said he is grateful to have had the opportunity to play many "wonderful characters" in a span of 12 years.

"I have worked with amazing directors. Hence, the film I'm shooting for happens to be my dream role. Once the shooting ends, the next dream role starts with the next project," he added.

The 38-year-old actor is currently shooting for the cricket-themed film "Mr & Mrs Mahi", which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor.

His upcoming releases include Anubhav Sinha's film "Bheed" and Netflix series "Guns & Gulaabs".

 

 

