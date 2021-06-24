Hrithik Roshan announces 'Krrish 4' on film's 15th anniversary, Tiger Shroff reacts!

New Delhi: India’s first and dearly loved superhero franchise ‘Krrish’ is all set to make a comeback to rule audiences' hearts once more.

As the franchise completed 15 years, actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to tease fans with the upcoming superhero movie, along with a video.

In the video shared by the actor, Krrish can be seen flying in the air and throwing his mask at the audience while the dramatic music plays in the background.

Hrithik wrote in his post, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4”.

Fans showered their love on the post. Actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his amazing action sequences, dropped in clapping and fire emojis in the comment section. Music composer Salim Merchant commented, “ looking forward to #krrish4”, among various others.

The first part of the superhero film titled ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ was released on 8 August 2013 and was a huge success. The film introduced a dearly loved alien ‘jadu’ to the world - who will become responsible for Krrish’s superhero powers.

The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Priety Zinta and Rekha. The first film with the title ‘Krrish’ was released on 23 June 2006 - and introduced the black cape wearing superhero for the first time and became an instant hit among the audience.

Krrish 3 was released on 1 November 2013 and was also received well by the fans.