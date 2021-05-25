When Hrithik Roshan almost killed Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar while shooting for ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, watch BTS video!

New Delhi: ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is one such film which can be seen multiple times, without getting bored. The film was directed and produced by Zoya Akhtar under her banner Tiger Baby Films.

Now, the makers have shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, where Abhay Deol can be seen narrating the whole experience of working for the film along with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar and also shared his experience of shooting the The 'Mental Bwoy' scene.

Sharing the hilarious video, the makers wrote, “Off The Record with Abhay Deol | Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through.

Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment, and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them.

#nowrolling #storybehindthescene #offtherecordwithtigerbaby

Off The Record with Abhay Deol @abhaydeol

Film: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Scene : The 'Mental Bwoy' Scene ..”

In the video, Abhay spoke on how he was averse in doing the “mantal bwoy” scene in the beginning, and later, it became one of the most popular scenes of the film among the moviegoers and critics.

He also shared a scary anecdote, when Hrithik almost killed Farhan and Abhay while shooting one of the scenes.

Sharing the incident, Abhay revealed that it was Hrithik who was driving the car, and he parked it on the roadside for the shoot but the ‘Krrish’ actor perhaps forgot to switch off the ignition and put on the hand brakes. The moment he walked out of the car, the car began to slide towards the gorge.

Abhay also added that Farhan jumped out of the car in a panic but he couldn’t move and thought he would die. Appreciating Farhan’s move, he said, “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now.”

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ was a story of three childhood friends, who reunite for an all-boys trip to Spain. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles and was released in 2011.