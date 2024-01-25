New Delhi: India's biggest aerial action drama Siddharth Anand's Fighter is all set for its release tomorrow and the excitement among the audience is palpable. Well-studded with adrenaline-pumping action sequences with a perfect blend of patriotism, the film is sure to set a new benchmark of success with its arrival. Releasing on the working day, the film is sure to grab momentum from the next day considering it a holiday.

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the nation will witness the roar of our brave IAF officers in the theaters with the release of Fighter. As the film is all set for its release on 25th January, the actual momentum of the film will be seen on the next day, 26th January. However, the first day of the film will see muted numbers due to Thursday which is a working day, it will witness big numbers at the box office on the second day.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.