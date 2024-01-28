New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's Republic Day 2024 outing, Fighter has emerged to become his 14th 100-crore-grossing film in merely 2 days since its release. Fighter also marks Hrithik Roshan's hattrick of 100cr grossers released around the Republic Day holiday, after Agneepath and Kaabil.

Backed by a strong word of mouth and a powerful performance by Hrithik, the Siddharth Anand directorial is witnessing the audience join in the patriotic fervor of the aerial cinematic extravaganza.

The film is also witnessing a strong overseas collection trend with Fighter emerging as the 2nd Hrithik Roshan starrer to hit 40 crores in a single day, after War (2019). The film is now headed to become Hrithik Roshan's highest-grossing film in Australia.

It claims the title of the 2nd biggest Republic Day collection of all time, after Siddharth Anand's 2023 release Pathaan.

Moreover, it is the 2nd film in Hrithik Roshan's career to earn Rs 40 crore in a single day, a trend previously showcased by War.

Fighter is also a testimony of Hrithik Roshan's continued box office pull as the film is Hrithik's 10th consecutive cinematic outing to gross over Rs 100 crores. This streak began with the global hit "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in 2001.

In the context of the 2000s, entering the Rs 100 crore club was a formidable accomplishment, and Hrithik Roshan achieved this feat with four films: Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Krrish, Dhoom 2, and Jodhaa Akbar.

Here is a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's remarkable list of Rs 100 crore worldwide grossers:

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

2. Krrish

3. Dhoom 2

4. Jodhaa Akbar:

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

6. Agneepath

7. Krrish 3

8. Bang Bang

9. Mohenjodaro

10. Kaabil

11. Super 30

12. War

13. Vikram Vedha

14. Fighter

With the box office collections showing a promising trend, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is the first major Hindi Film to set cash registers ringing in 2024.