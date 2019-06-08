Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' fails to impress at Chinese box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer 'Kaabil' failed to impress audience at the box office in China. The film opened for the Chinese audience on June 5 and has managed to collect only 13.87 Crore so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections.

He wrote, “#Kaabil is having a terrible run in #China... Continues to underperform... No improvement or growth in biz... Wed $ 0.48 mn, Thu $ 0.66 mn, Fri $ 0.69 mn. Total: $ 2 million [₹ 13.87 cr]. Includes previews held earlier.”

#Kaabil is having a terrible run in #China... Continues to underperform... No improvement or growth in biz... Wed $ 0.48 mn, Thu $ 0.66 mn, Fri $ 0.69 mn. Total: $ 2 million [₹ 13.87 cr]. Includes previews held earlier. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

'Kaabil' is the third Bollywood thriller to hit the silver screens in China after Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' and late actress Sridevi starrer 'Mom'. While both these films were a big success at the Chinese box office, 'Kaabil' somehow failed to make a mark.

The film released in India in the year 2017 and was a hit by collecting Rs 86 crores.

'Kaabil' has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and also stars Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Narendra Jha in pivotal roles.