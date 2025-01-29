IIFA Best Series Nominations 2025: IC 814, Heeramandi, Panchayat And More In The Race For Top Honors

New Delhi: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has officially announced its nominations for the Best Series category at the 25th IIFA Awards, set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025. Featuring a diverse lineup of gripping narratives, this year’s nominees reflect the dynamic evolution of Indian digital storytelling.

Top Contenders for Best Series

1. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this six-episode thriller revisits the harrowing real-life 1999 Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking, offering an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, set in pre-independence India, has not only captivated Indian audiences but also gained international acclaim for its opulent storytelling.

3. Panchayat (Season 3) – The much-loved TVF series, known for its heartfelt humor and slice-of-life storytelling, follows an engineering graduate navigating life as a village secretary. Its realistic portrayal of rural India has won over audiences and critics alike.

4. Mumbai Diaries (Season 2) – A gripping medical drama that provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the lives of doctors and first responders in a fast-paced city hospital.

5. Guns & Gulaabs – Created by Raj & DK, this 1990s-set crime thriller blends dark humor with an intriguing gangster narrative, offering a fresh take on the crime genre.

The anticipation for the IIFA 2025 Best Series award is at an all-time high, as these outstanding shows have set a new benchmark for storytelling on Indian streaming platforms. With thrillers, period dramas, comedies, and medical dramas all in the mix, the competition is fierce.

The winners will be announced at the 25th IIFA Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025.