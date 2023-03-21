IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited Announces Its Fourth Season Of Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023

The fourth season of Bollywoodlife.com Awards 2023 – A One-of-its-kind Digital Awards, organised by IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) looks forward to celebrating the Stars of the Entertainment Industry on 24th March 2023. The upcoming digital event will recognize and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space in an unconventional manner.

The previous three successful seasons of BollywoodLife.com Awards witnessed some of the known names like Vidya Balan, Ranvir Singh, Kartik Aryan, etc. winning these prestigious awards. This year’s Bollywoodlife.com Awards looks forward at appreciating the outstanding talent spread across the Entertainment Industry – Be it TV, OTT, South, Bhojpuri, and Social Media. The esteemed team of Jury members not only includes dignitaries from the Indian film and TV fraternity, but also a special panel of ardent entertainment enthusiasts selected through a contest on BollywoodLife.com social media.

Highlighting the key objective of BollywoodLife.com Awards, Mr. Devadas Krishnan, CEO, IndiaDotcom Private Digital Limited, said “BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is not just an ordinary award, but a celebration of all aspects of the Entertainment industry – involving the ones who make content, the ones who consume it, and the ones who want to be a part of it. The active participation of fans across the globe has encouraged us to make every season a much bigger and exciting one. ”

The list of celebrity nominees has been Live on BollywoodLife.com’s microsite, since 17th February and the floor for voting is open from 20th February to 20th March 2023. Champions from each of these industries will be rewarded based on the highest number of votes received for their creativity under the umbrella of six major award categories, including 50-versatile winning titles.

The celebration just doesn’t stop at this. The 2023 edition of Bollywoodlife.com Awards will also be clubbed with a Conclave, laced with an interesting series of panel discussions primarily focusing on ‘What it takes to be a prime-time TV show star?’ and ‘Content shift post-pandemic - on the Big screen and OTT’. Some of the known names from the TV and Film industry- Abhishek Banerjee, Saiyami Kher, Vijay Varma, Ulka Gupta, Rahul Sudhir, Sneha Wagh, Dipti Kalwani, Simba Nagpal, etc. will be seen on screen discussing the ongoing trends and what the future holds for the industry.

Mr. Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotCom Private Digital Limited, further added, “BollywoodLife.com is one of its kind awards which not only limits itself to Bollywood, but takes into consideration various talent that works in the field of entertainment relentlessly. We, at IDPL, look forward to making the fourth edition of BollywoodLife.com awards a great success.”

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 will be sponsored by P.C. Chandra Jewellers (Jewellery Partner), Amazon Pay (Associate Partner) and IndusInd Bank (Banking Partner). This digital-only awards will be hosted Live across the Facebook page & Youtube channels of Bollywoodlife.com and India.com.

About BollywoodLife.com

BollywoodLife.com is a one-stop destination for the latest and most detailed industry coverage on Bollywood & Hollywood news, TV shows, reviews, celebrity interviews, regional cinema, web series, and much more.

About IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd

IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (A Zee Media Company) is one of India’s leading media technology companies with strong presence in the news, information and entertainment genres. It is India's second largest Digital Entity touching more than 300 million monthly users and owns 30 plus digital properties including India.com, Zee news, Zee Business, Zee Hindustan, WION news, Bollywoodlife.com and more.