indoo ki jawani

Indoo Ki Jawani trailer: Kiara Advani and her misadventures with dating apps make it an interesting watch

In 'Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara Advani plays Indira Gupta a feisty girl looking for love.

Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Kiara Advani's much-awaited trailer of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is here. The film promises to be a fun ride with Kiara aka Indira Gupta's misadventures with dating apps. She is a feisty girl who hails from Ghaziabad and is looking for love. Her best friend Sonal (Mallika Dua) advises her to join the dating app Tinder and find her right match. Indoo finds love in Samar, played by Aditya Seal, who belongs from Hyderabad. Soon, she gets the shock of her life and learns that Samar is actually a Pakistani and what follows is confusion and hilarious chaos.

Watch the trailer of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' here: 

Kiara was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' and is currently shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli. 

