NEW DELHI: Audiences and critics have welcomed the war film 'Pippa' with immense appreciation and love, as it premieres on Prime Video on Friday (Nov 10). Just a day prior to the worldwide launch, a special preview screening was organized for senior army officers in New Delhi.

The enthralling war drama is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees,' which is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, fought during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. 'Pippa' stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. Mrunal, known for films like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', and 'Jersey', expressed anticipation for the premiere of 'Pippa' ahead of Diwali.

The film was appreciated by Lt Gen Bansi Ponnappa, Adjutant General of the Indian Army and the entire team on behalf of the Chief of The Army Staff.

In attendance at the screening were the film's cast and creators, including Ishaan, director Raja Krishna Menon, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur from Roy Kapur Films and real-life war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who were seen graciously welcoming senior army officers at the event.

Speaking about the film recently, director recently stated how easy it is to make a jingoistic film and his latest film is nothing like that. Raja Menon, known for his films like 'Chef' and 'Airlift', expressed his belief that jingoistic films are easier to make. He credits his team for allowing him to stick to his conviction while creating the upcoming 1971 India-Pakistan war drama, 'Pippa', in a non-jingoistic manner.

"It is easier to make bombastic, jingoistic, ‘we are going to kill everybody’, or ‘chop off people’s head' (kind of films). I was fortunate that the universe was right for the film from the producers, actors, technicians and everybody who is part of it, we all agreed that’s not the film that we are going to make, and managed to stick through it,” he said.

Pippa premieres today on Prime Video, in India and over 240 countries and territories.