Israeli Ambassador Hosts Exclusive Dinners in Delhi, Mumbai For Nushrratt Bharuccha, Akelli Team

New Delhi: The Israeli Ambassador to India, Mr. Naor Gilon, hosted a special dinner in honor of the 'Akelli' team, ahead of the highly anticipated release of their movie on August 25. This exclusive event took place in two prominent Indian cities, Delhi and Mumbai, and was attended by all members of the 'Akelli' team, including renowned actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tsahi Halevi.

The celebration commenced in Delhi, where the Israeli Ambassador welcomed the 'Akelli' team at a distinguished venue. The event was marked by an atmosphere of camaraderie and cultural exchange. Ambassador Gilon emphasized the significance of collaborations between Israel and India in the field of entertainment and art. He also expressed his excitement for the upcoming release of 'Akelli's project.

Following the Delhi event, the celebration continued in Mumbai the next day, another vibrant hub of the Indian film industry. The Israeli Ambassador and the Akelli team gathered for a second round of festivities. With the release of their project on August 25, the world eagerly awaits the outcome of this collaboration, which promises to be a milestone in the world of cinema, uniting the talents of two diverse nations.



The lead of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha, expressed her thoughts on the dinner hosted by the Israeli Ambassador, "It was an absolute honour to be a part of this evening hosted by Ambassador Naor Gilon. I truly believe art, especially cinema, can transcend barriers of language, cultures and borders. I am certain this collaboration will go a long way in cementing our cultural relationship. I am eagerly awaiting our projects release on August 25th."

The Producer Ninad Vaidya says, "'Akelli' team had been invited by Israel Embassy (Delhi) and Consulate (Mumbai) The occasion was to celebrate the Indo-Israel cultural ties strengthening through Akelli. The versatille international actor Tsahi Halevi is debuting in Bollywood through 'Akelli'. Bethelehem, Mossad and Fauda has already proven the mettle of Tsahi.Here he stands opposite Beautiful and intelligent actor Nushrratt Bharuchha. It would be a fantastic experience to watch their 'jugalbandi' of acting. We look forward to take this bond further and stronger."

"I would like to thank Israeli ambassador Mr.Naor Gilon and his wife Orly Gilon, the Israeli council general in Mumbai Mr. Kobbi Shoshani and his wife Yael Shoshani, for their warm hospitality and for hosting me and the 'Akelli' team at their residence . A big appreciation as well for all the distinguished guests, and Mrs. Nurit Tinari from the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs.I feel privileged and grateful to be part of such a special and powerful project and to initiate my professional experience in India with AKELLI. As the first Israeli actor to be part of an Indian project, I hope this will lead to many more meaningful cultural collaborations between the 2 nations." Tsahi Halevi quipped.

Ambassador Naor Gilon, said, "Every such event is another building block of the people-to-people connection between Israel and India. Indian cinema enjoys popularity in Israel, while Israeli series like Fauda have gained a dedicated fan following in India. The Bollywood debut of the Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi marks a momentous milestone in the growing cultural ties between our two ancient civilizations. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to more collaborations bridging our rich cultures and histories, further strengthening our friendship."

Consulate general of Mumbai from Israel, Kobbi Shoshani is a huge bollywood fan. He said, "My multi-talented friend Tsahi did a fantastic work in the Indian film -Akelli. Him and Nushrratt did a wonderful job . Their collaboration on this film marks an entry and opens the door for more engaging future collaboration in the field of cinema and theatre. We look forward to more such Indo-Israel partnerships in near future . Heartiest congratulations to Ninad Vaidya and his Dashami team . I congratulate them all for this effort."

'Akelli' is releasing on August 25, 2023 in theatres.