New Delhi: Aamir Khan is indeed one of the finest superstars of the nation who has always left a distinct impact on the minds of the audience with his films. The superstar enjoys tremendous love from all across and the audience also eagerly waits to see the superstar on the screens. As the superstar is all set to treat the audience with yet another interesting story with his next 'Sitaare Zameen Par', he will be having a working birthday as he is currently shooting for the film.

Moreover, Aamir Khan as a producer recently delivered Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao. The film is made under his production banner, Aamir Khan Productions and is receiving heaps of praise from the audience and the critics.