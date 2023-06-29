topStoriesenglish2628588
Jacqueline Fernandez Drops BTS moment With Sonu Sood From Fateh Sets, Latter Reacts

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood, 'Fateh' is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez recently offered her fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her upcoming action thriller 'Fateh'. Alongside her co-star Sonu Sood, the actress shared a candid moment where she was seated behind the camera, with Sonu Sood guiding her. Jacqueline and Sonu Sood have teamed up for the first time for Vaibhav Mishra's action-thriller 'Fateh'. 

Taking to social media, the actress shared a story of herself sitting behind the camera where as Sonu Sood guided her. Jacqueline took to her social media platform to share the moment with her fans and followers. She captioned the post, writing, "In this exact sequence @sonu_sood #fateh @ilcondor I think I need more classes!" Reverting to Jacqueline's post, Sonu wrote, "So I finally got the DOP for my next film." Take a look at her post below:

Known for her mesmerizing charisma and remarkable on-screen presence, Jacqueline Fernandez continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility. With 'Fateh', she delves into the action genre, ready to showcase her skills in a thrilling and dynamic role.

As per reports, the film has been shot in various locations across Delhi and Punjab. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. 

Earlier, talking about the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline had shared, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy."

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. 

