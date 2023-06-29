Eid Mubarak: Team Of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Greets People, Drops New Still

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's upcoming biggest action entertainer of the year 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been in the headlines since its announcement. The makers have kept the excitement amongst the audiences at peak with constant updates. As the film has blocked the release of the film in April 2024 on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, the team has come together to wish the fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid with an interesting still of the film.



On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, the team of this magnum opus dropped an interesting picture from the film with cross-folding hands of the leads - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to wish the fans. The makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' are truly not leaving any chance to set the right tone for the release of this high-octane action entertainer. Marking this auspicious occasion, producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ali Abbas Zafar took to their social media and wrote, "Wishing Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak to everyone from the team of #BademiyanChotemiyan #EidMubarak #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024."

Actress Manushi Chhillar also plays a pivotal role in the film. She will be seen as a hacker in the much-awaited project. This will be her second film with Akshay after the two worked together in YRF's action-drama 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ film. It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to arrive in cinemas in April 2024, on the occasion of Eid, in five languages.