Shefali Shah

Jalsa movie: Shefali Shah ready to bring up yet another wonder on OTT!

Shefali Shah made her debut in Bollywood in1995 and has stunned the audience and the critics with her phenomenal performances.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: National-Award-winning actor Shefali Shah is a master of her craft. Shefali has proved that she can adapt to the character like she was born to play that part with every role.

She has been seen portraying tons of remarkable characters on the big screen and now, with her Amazon Prime Video's 'Jalsa', she is all set to spread her charm on the OTT grounds yet again after a streak with her recent releases. 

 

Shefali Shah made her debut in Bollywood in the year 1995 and has stunned the audience and the critics with her phenomenal performances. Films like 'Satya', 'Mohabbatein', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' are just a few names to describe the beauty of her performance.

Whether it's DCP Vartika Chaturvedi from 'Delhi Crime' or Natasha of 'Ajeeb Daastaans', or she recently released 'Human' where she portrayed the character of 'Dr. Gauri Nath', has always won the hearts of the audience with her performances.

And moreover, yet another cinematic wonder she has to bring for the audience is her upcoming film, Amazon Prime Video's drama-thriller 'Jalsa' where she will be seen opening up another shed of her acting spectacle, owning the OTT pace as she does always with undisputed successes. 

 

Amazon Prime Video has also been known for backing path-breaking, strong content and stories, revolving around complex characters and roles. They have shown stories portraying strong women like 'Sherni', 'Chhorii' among others. 

Adding to the list, 'Jalsa' is a story in itself which is touted to be another strong content move from Amazon Prime Video, and with performers like Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan, it is a guarantee of something phenomenal coming.  

'Jalsa' will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. It is directed by Suresh Triveni will have Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

