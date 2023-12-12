trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697874
Janhvi Kapoor Set To Take 2024 By Storm With Diverse Film Line-Up, Check List

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan, has a packed lineup of projects in 2024.

NEW DELHI: Janhvi Kapoor has been winning hearts with her exceptional choices, whether it is in 'Mili,' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' or 'Bawal.' The actress consistently shined through the years with her strong characters. In 2024, Janhvi Kapoor will continue to impress her fans with a variety of projects, showcasing her versatility for audiences to witness. 

Junglee Pictures' Ulajh

In the patriotic thriller "Ulajh," Janhvi Kapoor steps into the shoes of a young IFS officer. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and backed by Junglee Pictures, the film promises to unravel the mysteries within the esteemed world of Indian Foreign Services. Janhvi will be seen sharing the screen with talented Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. 

Dinesh Vijan's Untitled Film 

Teaming up with Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor is set to captivate audiences in an untitled thriller directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is scheduled to commence production in the first half of 2024 and has already piqued interest with its intriguing premise.

Dharma Productions' Mr And Mrs Mahi

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the mind behind "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," "Mr and Mrs Mahi" promises a compelling drama featuring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will release on April 19th 2024. 

Devara

Janhvi Kapoor ventures into Telugu cinema with Devara opposite NTR Jr. Directed by Koratala Siva, the first look poster unveils Kapoor as Thangam, set against the picturesque backdrop of south Indian culture.

