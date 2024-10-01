New Delhi: The generation-next actress Janhvi Kapoor is riding high on the release of her two big films - one on OTT and another in cinemas. Her much-anticipated film ‘Devara’ opened in theeatres on September 27, 2024, and has been receiving great reviews, while ‘Ulajh’, which was earlier released in cinemas this year, debuted on Netflix, marking a dual celebration for the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's Devara

Directed by Siva, ‘Devara’ features Janhvi alongside Jr. NTR, where she delivers a stunning performance as Thangam, the love interest of Jr NTR’s titular character. Her charm is undeniable, enchanting audiences with her glamorous South Indian look and impressive dance sequences. Despite her limited screen time, fans erupted with excitement, as seen in viral videos celebrating her appearance, where they were seen hooting in delight. Her performances in songs ‘Chuttamalle’ and ‘Daavudi’ have made a lasting impression on viewers, with many expressing that this is the avatar they’ve always wanted to see her in, highlighting both her beauty and talent.

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

In contrast, Janhvi's role in ‘Ulajh’ is much more intense. Her portrayal of Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a dangerous conspiracy at the London embassy, has garnered critical acclaim. This role showcases her ability to navigate the complexities of the spy genre—a significant shift from her performances in previous films like ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Mili’. Fans have praised her remarkable transition, noting how she brings depth and nuance to her character.

Janhvi's ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles showcases her versatility as an actress, while her striking on-screen presence keeps viewers hooked. With ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi Kapoor is undeniably roaring in the entertainment landscape, receiving overwhelming support from audiences and critics alike.