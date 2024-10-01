Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801034https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/janhvi-kapoors-ulajh-streams-on-ott-devara-with-jr-ntr-gets-theatrical-release-2801034.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Streams On OTT, Devara With Jr NTR Gets Theatrical Release

Janhvi Kapoor's two big films releasing on OTT and cinemas makes her in a profitable space.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Streams On OTT, Devara With Jr NTR Gets Theatrical Release Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The generation-next actress Janhvi Kapoor is riding high on the release of her two big films - one on OTT and another in cinemas. Her much-anticipated film ‘Devara’ opened in theeatres on September 27, 2024, and has been receiving great reviews, while ‘Ulajh’, which was earlier released in cinemas this year, debuted on Netflix, marking a dual celebration for the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's Devara

Directed by Siva, ‘Devara’ features Janhvi alongside Jr. NTR, where she delivers a stunning performance as Thangam, the love interest of Jr NTR’s titular character. Her charm is undeniable, enchanting audiences with her glamorous South Indian look and impressive dance sequences. Despite her limited screen time, fans erupted with excitement, as seen in viral videos celebrating her appearance, where they were seen hooting in delight. Her performances in songs ‘Chuttamalle’ and ‘Daavudi’ have made a lasting impression on viewers, with many expressing that this is the avatar they’ve always wanted to see her in, highlighting both her beauty and talent.

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

In contrast, Janhvi's role in ‘Ulajh’ is much more intense. Her portrayal of Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a dangerous conspiracy at the London embassy, has garnered critical acclaim. This role showcases her ability to navigate the complexities of the spy genre—a significant shift from her performances in previous films like ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and ‘Mili’. Fans have praised her remarkable transition, noting how she brings depth and nuance to her character.

Janhvi's ability to seamlessly transition between diverse roles showcases her versatility as an actress, while her striking on-screen presence keeps viewers hooked. With ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi Kapoor is undeniably roaring in the entertainment landscape, receiving overwhelming support from audiences and critics alike.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK