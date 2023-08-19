Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Set For Massive Release

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' observes a huge reception on advance booking on international platforms, three weeks ahead of his release. A source close to the production house shared, “Advance booking for 'Jawan' has commenced internationally across US, UAE, Oman, Australia, and Germany with more countries to follow soon. This distinctive move to initiate early advance bookings by international exhibitors for 'Jawan' is generated by the phenomenal success of 'Pathaan' and is also a reflection of the great numbers a Shah Rukh Khan's film garners historically in these regions.

Normally, advance booking do not open up this early for other films, but it has been fast-tracked due to the interest and demand from exhibitors globally. As the advance bookings continue to roll out in other territories, it has become evident that 'Jawan' is a big-ticket event not only in India but also overseas. Witnessing such a surge in advance booking numbers is nothing short of encouraging, as it highlights the vital role major films play in fostering the growth of both the film industry and theatres alike.

Fans in these nations rushed to secure their seats for the much-awaited event film. The buzz is undeniable, with renowned cinema chains like Vox, AMC, Cinemark and more leading the charge by opening their booking portals.



Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.