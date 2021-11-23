हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Kapoor

Jersey trailer out: Shahid Kapoor steps into shoes of ex-cricketer who reunites with game

Shahid Kapoor plays an ex-cricketer who returns to the pitch in order to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The power-packed trailer of the sports-drama was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday.

Jersey trailer out: Shahid Kapoor steps into shoes of ex-cricketer who reunites with game
Film still

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated trailer for actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Jersey' has finally been dropped on Tuesday. The cricket-themed film which also stars Mrunal Thakur is a remake of a Telugu National Award-winning movie of the same name. 

Mrunal took to his Instagram handle and shared it along with the caption, "Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here's presenting the #JerseyTrailer." 

Gripping the fans with excitement, 'Jersey' sees Shahid in a never-before-seen avatar. Set against the backdrop of India's favourite sport, cricket, the movie highlights the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit.

