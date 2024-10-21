Advertisement
JUNAID KHAN

Junaid Khan’s 'Maharaj' Premieres On TV: Fans Shower Love For His Performance!

Junaid Khan's captivating portrayal in 'Maharaj' has won over television audiences following the film’s recent premiere on Star Gold, sparking fresh admiration from fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 07:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Junaid Khan is receiving widespread praise and recognition after his powerful performance in 'Maharaj'
  • The television airing has brought in a fresh wave of admiration for the actor
  • Junaid’s nuanced performance has especially garnered attention on social media
Junaid Khan’s 'Maharaj' Premieres On TV: Fans Shower Love For His Performance! Pic Credit: Instagram

Junaid Khan is receiving widespread praise and recognition after his powerful performance in 'Maharaj,' which initially premiered on Netflix. On October 20, the film made its television debut on Star Gold at 8 PM, allowing a broader audience to witness Junaid’s compelling portrayal of Karsandas Mulji. The television airing has brought in a fresh wave of admiration for the actor, who continues to impress both streaming and television audiences. 

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Maharaj' also stars Sharvari Wagh in a key role. The film has been lauded for its engaging narrative and high production standards, solidifying its place in modern Indian cinema. Junaid’s nuanced performance has especially garnered attention on social media, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Junaid enjoys this success, he is already working on future projects, including exciting collaborations with Sai Pallavi and Khushi Kapoor, promising even more captivating performances in the years ahead. 

