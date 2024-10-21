Junaid Khan’s 'Maharaj' Premieres On TV: Fans Shower Love For His Performance!

Junaid Khan is receiving widespread praise and recognition after his powerful performance in 'Maharaj,' which initially premiered on Netflix. On October 20, the film made its television debut on Star Gold at 8 PM, allowing a broader audience to witness Junaid’s compelling portrayal of Karsandas Mulji. The television airing has brought in a fresh wave of admiration for the actor, who continues to impress both streaming and television audiences.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Maharaj' also stars Sharvari Wagh in a key role. The film has been lauded for its engaging narrative and high production standards, solidifying its place in modern Indian cinema. Junaid’s nuanced performance has especially garnered attention on social media, with fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts:

Just got to watch Maharaj on TV! And Junaid Khan has my heart He has done his role, beautifully — Joseph Aldrich Fernandes (@JosephAldrichF1) October 21, 2024

I mean, wait a second! I have an opinion! Junaid Khan in Maharaj!!!!!!!!!! So so good. Watched it once again on TV! — aleena (@aleena_112000) October 21, 2024

This was my third time watching Maharaj - this time I watched it with my mom & dadi!! I’m a fan of Junaid Khans performance — Shreya Juneja (@ShreyaJuneja03) October 21, 2024

With Maharaj streaming on TV, Junaid Khan has once again won my heart — Bollywood addict (@bollywood265312) October 21, 2024

As Junaid enjoys this success, he is already working on future projects, including exciting collaborations with Sai Pallavi and Khushi Kapoor, promising even more captivating performances in the years ahead.