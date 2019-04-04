Junglee Box Office collections: Vidyut Jammwal starrer fails to impress

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal is seen as an out-and-out action hero in Bollywood. His martial arts training and skill help him perform his own stunts with much precision and style. The actor's latest outing 'Junglee' was high on the buzz word but unfortunately received a lukewarm response from the viewers.

His latest Box Office numbers prove that the movie has not matched up to the expectations of the fans. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection figures. He wrote: “#Junglee Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 6.05 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 1.90 cr, Wed 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.70 cr. India biz.”

Hollywood director Chuck Russell has directed 'Junglee' which also stars newcomers Pooja Sawant and Asha Bhat in lead roles opposite Vidyut.

Vidyut is trained in martial arts and like in his previous outings, in 'Junglee' too he performs some hardcore kickass action stunts. He has a massive fan following to eagerly wait for his actioners.

Earlier, the movie was set to open in theatres on April 5, 2019.

The storyline revolves around a veterinary doctor, who encounters and fights against an international poaching racket.

Have you seen 'Junglee' yet?