KALKI 2898 AD MOVIE REVIEW

Kalki 2898 AD Twitter Review: Big B, Prabhas's Epic Tale Sweeps Viewers Off Their Feet!

Kalki 2898 AD Early Reviews: The movie reviews are out and the audience has given its verdict. Looks like this magnum opus has won fans' hearts already.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The much-awaited epic drama Kalki 2898 AD featuring an impressive ensemble cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan among others has opened in theatres today. It ahs been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Early reviews are out and looks like this period drama has managed to impress the viewers. 

KALKI 2898 AD MOVIE REVIEW - TWITTER REACTS

Take a look what Twitterati feels about this Nag Ashwin magnum opus: 

KALKI 2898 AD TRAILER

A few days back Kalki trailer was released and it looked impressive. The 2.51-minute trailer blends mythology with sci-fi and VFX in which Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays the legendary figure of Ashwatthama, who vows to protect Deepika Padukone, who is shown to be pregnant in the movie.

The child presumably will end the reign of Saswata Chatterjee, who resides in the complex with all the facilities that are needed to sustain life. Telugu star Prabhas is shown in grey shades as he works at the behest of Chatterjee’s character. As the trailer progresses, the viewers get to see an epic showdown between Big B and Prabhas.

At the trailer launch, Amitabh shared his experience of working in the movie. He said, "It’s been a great honour to have worked on this project. To work in a setup where they have gone beyond what most of us have been doing all our lives in this film industry. And I really appreciate that they’re moving a little ahead of time and making us a part of it, working in conditions that we never thought we would be able to work in. I want to congratulate Nag Ashwin and the production for thinking of something like this film. It was a great honour for me to be a part of it."

 

