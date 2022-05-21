MUMBAI: The audience's amazing response to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has impressed Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana congratulated the whole team for ending 'Bollywood's dry spell at the box office. "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office..Congratulations to entire team of the film @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani."

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has collected Rs 14.11 crore on its first day. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri Rs 14.11 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, Kangana's 'Dhaakad' witnessed a low start at the box office.

While the final trade figures for 'Dhaakad' aren't out yet, initial estimates have indicated a disappointing opening for the film. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Dhaakad' made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is Rs 50 Lakhs Nett," Bala tweeted. Another report claimed that the film has collected Rs 1 crore at the ticket window.

'Dhaakad' is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the film.

The spy-thriller was released on 2200 screens across the nation. However, the film has failed to garner positive word of mouth from the critics and the audience.

Live TV