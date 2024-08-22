Kangana Ranaut 'Emergency' Faces Controversy: Gurdwara Committee Seeks Ban

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her roles in films such as ‘Krrish 3’ and ‘Manikarnika’, is facing significant backlash due to her upcoming political drama, ‘Emergency’. The film, which centers on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the political upheaval of 1975, has been accused of offending Sikh sentiments.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht have called for an immediate ban on the film, claiming that it deliberately aims to undermine the Sikh community. They have also demanded the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut, alleging that the film is designed to ‘character assassinate’ Sikhs by presenting them in a negative light.

SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami addressed the media through a press conference on Wednesday, criticizing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for being ‘biased’ and advocating for the inclusion of Sikh members on the censor board. Dhami expressed concern that the film misrepresents Sikh history and sentiments, echoing past grievances over the portrayal of Sikhs in cinema.

Similarly, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, claimed that ‘Emergency’ disrespects the community and targets Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who is honored as a martyr by the Akal Takht. Singh also criticized the government for failing to take action against Ranaut, urging authorities to address what he views as incitement of religious sentiments.

Although Kangana Ranaut announced ‘Emergency’ in 2021, she later clarified that the film is a political drama rather than a direct biopic of Indira Gandhi. Ranaut not only stars in the film but also directs it. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade, with Talpade portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kher taking on the role of Jayaprakash Narayan. The late Satish Kaushik will appear as Former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram.

Originally slated for earlier releases, ‘Emergency’ has been postponed multiple times and is now scheduled for a theatrical release on September 6, 2024.