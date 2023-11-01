Kangana Ranaut Pens Gratitude Note For 'Tejas,' Reveals CM Yogi Adityanath Broke Into Tears At Screening

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has arrived in the cinemas and is leaving the audience impressed with its narrative of the nation's pride. While the film is receiving all the love and praise from the audience, the Uttar Pradesh government hosted a special screening of the film where Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath broke into tears after hearing the monologue of Kangana in the film.

The Uttar Pradesh government hosted a special screening of Tejas at the Lok Bhawan. Along with Kangana Ranaut, around 150 school children joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and special invitees like retired defense personnel, doctors, lawyers, state government ministers, BJP members, and government employees in the screening. While the film made the honorable CM of Uttar Pradesh break into tears, Kangana was overwhelmed after seeing such a response. While sharing some glimpses from the screening, Kangana jotted down the caption -

"Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr’s life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji

As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn’t hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas.

“ Ek soldier kya chahta hai”

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film released in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.