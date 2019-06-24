close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pics from 'Mental Hai Kya' sets go viral—See inside

The duo was recently spotted on the sets of the movie in Mumbai and the paps clicked them. 

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao pics from &#039;Mental Hai Kya&#039; sets go viral—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood queen, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were first seen together in award-winning movie 'Queen'. The hit pair will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor-backed 'Mental Hai Kya'.

The duo was recently spotted on the sets of the movie in Mumbai and the paps clicked them. Kangana was dressed in see-through dhoti pants, heavy kohled eyes and hair bun on top with a shawl. Her golden boots stood out whereas Rajkummar looked dapper in black.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The film will release on July 26, 2019. It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in superhit period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi', the epic tale based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

 

Kangana RanautMental Hai KyaRajkummar Rao
