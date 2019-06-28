Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya' to get a new title?

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao—the 'Queen' couple will be seen sharing the screen space one more time in Ekta Kapoor's 'Mental Hai Kya'. As per latest reports, there is a possibility of a title change after the movie was viewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Pinkvilla.com quoted the actress, who after coming out from the meeting with CBFC said, “Well, there will be a mild change in the title of the film since they find it too harsh, so we are more than happy to do that. And, other than that there are absolutely no cutes and they were thrilled to see the film.”

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26, 2019. Earlier, it was set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'. But the makers decided to shift the release date of the latter which is now hitting the screens on July 12, 2019.

'Mental Hai Kya' is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.