Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789111https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kangana-ranauts-emergency-postponed-actress-to-announce-new-release-date-soon-2789111.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Postponed, Actress To Announce New Release Date Soon

Emergency Release Date: Kangana Ranaut essays the role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi in the movie.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 12:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Postponed, Actress To Announce New Release Date Soon Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday said her directorial debut movie "Emergency" has been postponed and a new release date will be announced soon.

The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on Friday but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court.

"With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial 'Emergency' has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said in a post on X.

Ranaut, who essays the role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling the certification to delay the release.

The film has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any urgent relief in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

"Emergency" is produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap