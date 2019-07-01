Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' new motion poster out, trailer to be released on Tuesday

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya', whose title has been revised to 'Judgementall Hai Kya', made much news last month after a section objected and accused the title of the film of being discriminative and degrading in projecting mental disorders.

This was followed by the makers changing the title of 'Mental Hai Kya' to Judgementall Hai Kya'.

The film, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, will be released on July 26 with some minor changes, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In the meantime, the makers announced that the much-awaited trailer of 'Judhementall Hai Kya' will be dropped on Tuesday, i.e., on July 2. They also released a motion poster of the film featuring both Rajkumar and Kangana. The poster will surely leave the fans intrigued and excited.

Check out the motion poster below:

'Judgemental Hai Kya' has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological-thriller is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, the film also features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.