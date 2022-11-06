Kantara Hindi version enjoys fantastic run at cinemas, rakes in big moolah at Box Office, check latest collections

NEW DELHI: Rishabh Shetty's action-thriller 'Kantara' has taken Box Office by storm. The film has garnered mostly positive word of mouth and is raking in the moolah. Continuing its winning streak on the ticket counter, the Hindi version of 'Kantara' collected Rs 4.15 crore, thus proving it yet again that it is unstoppable at the Box Office. While the new releases are struggling to pull crowds to theatres, the Rishab Shetty's Kannada film continues to mint money and is having a fantastic run at cinemas.

The growth of 'Kantara’ has skyrocketed since the time it was released and with everyday passing by, more and more people from the audience are watching. After winning hearts of millions in Kannada and Hindi versions, its box office collections are witnessing a constant rise every day. 'Kantara' Hindi version has constantly been showing a great jump in its box office collections with a total of 57.90 crore till November 5.

Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of the film, writing, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* is a one-horse race… Biz on [fourth] Sat indicates it has the stamina to hit ₹ 75 cr and *perhaps* ₹ 100 cr… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 57.90 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

'Kantara' opened with a huge collection of 1.27 crore on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market. Since then, the film has shown a growth at the Box Office as it managed it pull crowds to theatres, despite new big releases.

The film is witnessing an unprecedented run and now it's hard to predict where it will eventually end its box office run. It has been declared a Box Office hit by critics and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Kannada films.

Take a look at the day-wise collection of Kantara Hindi version:

Oct 14: Rs 1.27 crore

Oct 15: Rs 2.75 Cr

Oct 16: Rs 3.5 cr

Oct 17: Rs 1.75 Cr

Oct 18: Rs 1.88 Cr.

Oct 19: Rs 1.95 Cr

Oct 20: Rs 1.90 Cr

Oct 21: Rs 2.05

Oct 22: Rs 2.55 Cr

Oct 23: Rs 2.65 Cr

Oct 24: Rs 1.90 Cr

Oct 25: Rs 2.35 Cr

Oct 26: Rs 2.60 Cr

Oct 27: Rs 2.60 Cr

Oct 28: Rs 2.75 Cr

Oct 29: Rs 4.1 Cr. Net

Oct 30: Rs 4.4 Cr

Oct 31: Rs 2.3 Cr

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.