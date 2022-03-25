हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar to remake Malayalam romantic-drama 'Hridayam', film to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, 'Hridayam' was released in January this year. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aswath Lal, Annu Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Abhishek Joseph George among others.

Karan Johar to remake Malayalam romantic-drama &#039;Hridayam&#039;, film to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the rights to 'Hridayam', a Malayalam romantic drama.

On Friday, Karan took to Instagram and shared that the film will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing the news with his fans and followers, he wrote, "I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank you @visakhsubramaniam & @cinemasmerryland for this huge win. Can't wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned."

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, 'Hridayam' was released in January this year. It featured Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aswath Lal, Annu Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony, and Abhishek Joseph George among others.

The cast of the remake versions has not been announced yet.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan JoharHridayamKaran Johar filmsPranav MohanlalDarshana RajendranKalyani Priyadarshan
Next
Story

Heropanti 2 song teaser out: Electrifying beats of 'Dafa Kar' featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria will leave you groovy

Must Watch

PT28M41S

Yogi Oath Taking Ceremony: 5 women ministers to take oath - Sources