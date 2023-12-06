Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, And ‘The Archies’ Team; Was Unable To Attend The Screening Because Of THIS

New Delhi: This week will see the release of ‘The Archies’, a movie that has the backing of the Bollywood industry and stars several up-and-coming talents. A special screening of the film, which starred Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi "Dot" Saigal in leading roles, drew together families and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was unable to attend, gave the team her best wishes and explained why she couldn't.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes the team well despite missing the premiere of ‘The Archies’.

A special screening of ‘The Archies’ took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 5, and several well-known Bollywood personalities attended to show their support for the cast and crew. Despite being unable to attend, Kareena Kapoor Khan conveyed her love and luck to the team through her Instagram Stories.

Kareena shared a video featuring the cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others, and wrote a supportive message, saying, “Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone (hugging face emoji) And my favourite Zoya. Can’t wait to watch (heart and rainbow emojis).”

The actress explained why she wasn’t present at the screening, expressing, “So sad to not be there – night shoots. This is only the beginning of an amazing ride!! Lots of love.”

Have a look!

Along with director Zoya Akhtar and the main cast of ‘The Archies’, a host of well-known people attended the special screening of the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and other members of Suhana Khan's and Agastya Nanda's families were present at the event, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Jaya Bachchan.

The glamorous event was further enhanced by the presence of other notable guests, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more.

The movie is set to make its premiere on Netflix on December 7.