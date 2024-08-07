Advertisement
IFFM 2024

Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Set To Celebrate 'Chandu Champion' Success At IFFM 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, set to unfold from August 15th to 25th.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Set To Celebrate 'Chandu Champion' Success At IFFM 2024 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, is gearing up for an exciting highlight as Kartik Aaryan's acclaimed film ‘Chandu Champion’ and its star receive top nominations. The film is contending for Best Movie, while he himself is in the running for Best Actor.

To celebrate this achievement, IFFM has announced an exclusive interactive session with Kartik Aaryan and Director Kabir Khan. On August 17th, fans will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with the duo. This special event promises to offer a deep dive into the making of Chandu Champion, with Aaryan and Khan sharing their experiences and behind-the-scenes stories.

Released in June 2024, ‘Chandu Champion’ has garnered widespread praise, particularly for Aaryan's transformative portrayal of Padmashri Murali Patekar. The film's impact has resonated profoundly with audiences across the country, marking a significant milestone in Aaryan's career.

The Festival Director has officially confirmed the actor-director duo's participation in the IFFM session, providing fans a rare opportunity to engage directly with the creative forces behind the film. This special event is not to be missed for those eager to explore the magic behind ‘Chandu Champion’ and celebrate its success.

