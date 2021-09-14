हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan calls 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' climax one of the most challenging sequences

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Kartik Aaryan calls &#039;Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2&#039; climax one of the most challenging sequences
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan wrapped up shooting for the climax of `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` and called it one of the most challenging sequences he has ever shot for. The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Kartik shared a picture of the clapperboard for the climax part, "Shot 162" and penned the caption appreciating the "team effort" for this challenging sequence. "Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone`s been at it and great team effort," he wrote.

Along with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik is simultaneously shooting for the film 'Freddy' with co-star Alaya F. Jay Shewakramani, who is producing 'Freddy' along with Ekta Kapoor, took to the comments section of Kartik`s post and wrote, "Sir from one climax to another.

"To this Kartik replied, "@jayshewakramani Such is life sir. Now #Freddy."Apart from these, Kartik has other interesting projects in the pipeline including Ram Madhvani's directorial 'Dhamaka', Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' along with a few unannounced projects.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan filmsKiara AdvaniTabuBollywood
Next
Story

Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi trailer will leave you spellbound! - Watch

Must Watch

PT13M46S

DNA: Will a person become immortal by conquering death?