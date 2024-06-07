Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755934
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion BTS Video Shows The 'One Take' War Sequence - Watch

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024.

|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion BTS Video Shows The 'One Take' War Sequence - Watch Director Kabir Khan in conversation with Kartik Aaryan (Image : @nadiadwala grandson/Instagram )

New Delhi: Chandu Champion is set to be one of the biggest films of the year, bringing a compelling story to life on a massive scale. The trailer and songs have already offered a glimpse into its vast and captivating world. Now, the filmmakers are giving us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, revealing the effort and dedication that went into creating this cinematic phenomenon. The BTS video showcases the team's four days of intense rehearsals to perfect an eight-minute single-shot war sequence.

The makers of Chandu Champion shared a behind-the-scenes video on their social media handle, showcasing the impressive 'One Take' war sequence. The post highlighted the team's unwavering dedication and determination.

Watch The Video Here :

In their caption, they wrote "7 DAYS TO GO !!  A Team that Refused To Surrender 

Sharing some unforgettable memories of our ‘One Take’ war sequence shot from the sets of #ChanduChampion in Kashmir''.

The BTS video vividly captures the relentless dedication of the Chandu Champion team, led by director Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, as they executed a breathtaking one-shot war sequence. With the film's release just a week away, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film promises to make a lasting impression on audiences across the globe.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi accept demands of Nitish Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Modi plan' to save NDA!
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET results
DNA Video
DNA: Is something big going to happen in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus leaving Bengal after elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath