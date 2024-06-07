New Delhi: Chandu Champion is set to be one of the biggest films of the year, bringing a compelling story to life on a massive scale. The trailer and songs have already offered a glimpse into its vast and captivating world. Now, the filmmakers are giving us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, revealing the effort and dedication that went into creating this cinematic phenomenon. The BTS video showcases the team's four days of intense rehearsals to perfect an eight-minute single-shot war sequence.

The makers of Chandu Champion shared a behind-the-scenes video on their social media handle, showcasing the impressive 'One Take' war sequence. The post highlighted the team's unwavering dedication and determination.

Watch The Video Here :

In their caption, they wrote "7 DAYS TO GO !! A Team that Refused To Surrender

Sharing some unforgettable memories of our ‘One Take’ war sequence shot from the sets of #ChanduChampion in Kashmir''.

The BTS video vividly captures the relentless dedication of the Chandu Champion team, led by director Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, as they executed a breathtaking one-shot war sequence. With the film's release just a week away, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is scheduled for release on June 14, 2024. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film promises to make a lasting impression on audiences across the globe.