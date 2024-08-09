New Delhi: Prime Video, India’s leading entertainment platform, has unveiled the global streaming premiere of ‘Chandu Champion’, a biographical sports drama that chronicles the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medalist. The film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan Films, is now available for Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide as of August 9.

‘Chandu Champion’ stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role as Murlikant Petkar, delivering a powerful performance that underscores the resilience and determination of the legendary athlete. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.

This compelling drama follows the remarkable journey of Petkar, a soldier injured during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, who overcame immense challenges to achieve greatness in Paralympic sports. His triumph in the 1972 Paralympics not only marked a historic milestone for India but also serves as an inspiring testament to perseverance and the human spirit.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expressed enthusiasm about the film’s debut, stating,“Chandu Champion has won hearts with its powerful storytelling and Kartik Aaryan's remarkable performance,"

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala reflected on the project, saying, "Certain stories must be shared with the world and Chandu Champion is one such story, crafted with sheer dedication and passion. I feel incredibly fortunate to bring this inspiring tale to life along with this fabulous team.”

Director Kabir Khan echoed this sentiment, noting, "From concept to final edits, this film has been a labor of love. Sometimes stories choose us, and I'm fortunate this one did. We wanted to celebrate him and reach as many people as possible. With Prime Video's expansive reach, we're excited to share Chandu Champion with audiences worldwide,"

Kartik Aaryan, who portrays Petkar, shared his personal experience with the role, stating, “Playing Mr. Murlikant Petkar has been an absolute honour and a transformative journey for me. It took me one and a half years of intense preparation to truly get into his skin. I had to completely cut out sugar and follow a strict diet during this period. His incredibly inspiring story resonated deeply with me, and I will forever be grateful to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Prime members in India can access this inspiring biopic and enjoy a wide range of benefits, including exclusive content and savings, with a yearly subscription priced at ₹1499.