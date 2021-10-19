हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan's thrilling Dhamaka trailer on Netflix, fans love it! - Watch

Kartik Aaryan&#039;s thrilling Dhamaka trailer on Netflix, fans love it! - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka trailer has been released and fans can't be happier. With 'Dhamaka', the audience will get to watch an unexplored side of him on-screen.  

In the trailer, Kartik is seen as a reckless journalist named Arjun Pathak in this intense and gripping narrative. Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani has helmed the project. The thriller drama is backed by a solid performance.

There are many layers to Kartik's performance in Dhamaka, the film is a sure-shot firecracker! 

Donning an intense look, Kartik Aaryan has everyone's attention on Dhamaka and his look since the first poster was put out. His character is a cynical former news anchor who gets an alarming call on his radio show and sees a chance for a career comeback, the cost he pays for it is his conscience.

Dhamaka looks like a promising film and could possibly also be Kartik Aaryan's best yet. The film will stream on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

