phone booth

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi announce new film 'Phone Booth'. Details here

'Phone Booth' is a horror-comedy. It will be directed by Gurmeet Singh. 

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to collaborate for a horror-comedy, the announcement of which was made on Monday morning. The film is titled 'Phone Booth'. It will be directed by Gurmeet Singh and will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The first look of 'Phone Booth' shows Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhanth all suited up and pose for the cameras for a cool photoshoot. The first look was readied before the lockdown in March. 

The trio took to their respective social media accounts to announce the film. "The one-stop-shop for all boot related problems, 'Phone Bhoot' ringing in cinemas in 2021," Katrina wrote.

Presenting the first look of 'Phone Booth'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems , #PhoneBhoot  ringing in cinemas in 2021

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Filming of 'Phone Booth' will begin later this year. More details about the film have been kept under wraps as of yet.

'Phone Booth' will be Excel Entertainment's third major film in two years after 2019's blockbuster 'Gully Boy' and the upcoming 'Toofan', starring Farhan. 

Meanwhile, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhanth also have a few films lined up for release. 

