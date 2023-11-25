Katrina Kaif REVEALS How Salman Khan Is On Sets! Fun Or Strict? -Find Out Here

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is basking in the success of her latest film 'Tiger 3'. Goes without saying that 'Tiger' franchise has won many hearts. In a recent interview with IANS, the actress has heaped praise on her co-star Salman Khan. She said that Salman lives for his work and is fantastic on sets.

No wonder, the Bigg Boss host comes across as a strict person. On how the superstar rolls at the sets, Katrina revealed, “Salman is fantastic on set. You know the great thing about Salman is he doesn't take it himself or anything too seriously. He lives for his work and he's also a very generous human being. So I think that combination makes him very amusing for everyone around him. Everyone on set is always entertained.”

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's onscreen pairing is undoubtedly Bollywood's much-loved on-screen jodis. In the past, duo has often shared screen space together. They have worked in films such as ‘Maine Pyaar Kiyun Kiya?’, ‘Partner’, ‘Hello’, ‘Yuvvraj’, ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Bharat’.

Praising the superstar, Katrina further continued that everyone on set is smiling when Salman is around. “The crew is always smiling when he's around and also I think now he is very attached to the Tiger character he knows the world and he's there to create something in the scene. So we had a fantastic time together, especially when were on the Tiger films,” she said.

'Tiger 3', despite being a Diwali day release, sent a wave of surprise in the industry as it raked in 44.50 crores on the opening day, and with each day from the release, the box office game for the film continued as it accounted for 425 crores plus on the global box office and is still going strong.

On her bond with Salman Khan, actor commented on her camaraderie with him. She said that over the years they've evolved that now they can 'read each other'. She added, “We play off each other, we know each other so well now. So we're able to kind of read each other. And I think that shows on screen and it makes for great chemistry.”