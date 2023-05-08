Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap Shares New Stills Of Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone

New Delhi: With a story based on the insomniac cop who dwells in different circumstances while looking for redemption, the first poster of Anurag Kashyap's directorial police noir 'Kennedy' was recently released.

After being selected for the screening in the 'Midnight Screening' category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the makers introduced the audience to the first poster that encapsulated all the enigma the film is about to bring to the audience and now while getting deep into the world of Kennedy, the new look of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the film has just surfaced as seen on the wall of Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Kennedy is an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead still operating for the corrupt system while looking for redemption. The first poster featured the leads Rahul Bhat on the mega canvas wearing a mask and Sunny Leone standing screaming in front of a door. Ahead of it, new glimpses of the film have just surfaced on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 where the new look of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone can be seen further speaking a lot about the suspense to look forward to in the film. With his long hair and beard, Rahul Bhat is looking absolutely deadly.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.