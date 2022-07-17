Kesariya song OUT: Ranbir gatecrashes Alia-Ayan's LIVE session, praises 'biwi'

New Delhi: After a wait of 3 months, 'Kesariya' song from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' is finally out. After the song released, director Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt hosted a LIVE session with fans to share some of the amazing anecdotes from the song and film set. Suddenly, Ranbir gatecrashed the session and fans went gaga!

RK did not shy away from gatecrashing his wife, Alia's live session with Ayan on Instagram. The actor, who is officially not on social media, joined the two in between their conversation. The best part was that, during the session, Ranbir was all praises for his 'biwi.'

In the live session, in which Alia was seated in her house, Ranbir spoke about the new release and was then asked about his experience of working with Ayan. Praising the director and his close friend, Ranbir said, "Favourite thing about working with Ayan is that, fortunately, or unfortunately, he’s a bloody genius. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have immense faith and belief and a big cheerleader for his talent and for what he’s going to achieve in the future in the film industry as a director, as a producer and we’re just a tiny, tiny, tiny speck in his long journey."

Alia then asked Ranbir to talk about his experience of working with her. Ranbir's reply to this will make you go 'Awww...'

"I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan's house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), 'Buddy ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.' (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai," he said and laughed.

Also, in the LIVE session, Alia can be seen hiding her baby bump constantly in her blue dress.

Sung by Arijit Singh, 'Kesariya' has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Shiva, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi.

'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

