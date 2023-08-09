'Khamoshi: The Musical': Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Timeless Journey Of Love, Songs And Emotions Clocks 27 Years

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maestro of visual storytelling, has always been hailed for his remarkable contributions to the film industry. His movies have transcended boundaries, captivating audiences with their brilliance and emotional depth. Today, India’s most sought-after legendary director Bhansali marks 27 years since his debut with Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali Production has released a mesmerizing mixtape that encapsulates the musical beauty that Khamoshi is.

Khamoshi: The Musical, the debut film which marked the inception of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial voyage, has now completed 27 years, a testament to his genius.

The asset shared comprised 'Aaj Main Upar' by Kavita Krishnamurthy & Kumar Sanu, 'Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai' by Kavita Krishnamurthy, and 'Bahon Ke Darmiyan' by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan. The caption read “Here's to Khamoshi: The Musical. A timeless journey of love, song and emotions CELEBRATING Celebrating 27 years of mesmerizing melodies #SanjayLeelaBhansali #Khamoshi #KhamoshiTheMusical #27YearsOfKhamoshiTheMusical @beingsalmankhan @m_koirala”

From the poignant Khamoshi to the recent masterpiece Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali has definitely come a long way as a filmmaker. His films have traversed diverse genres, offering a kaleidoscope of emotions, and his legacy continues to shine brightly in the world of Indian Cinema.