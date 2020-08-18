Khuda Haafiz becomes Vidyut Jammwal's biggest opener ever

New Delhi: Action-star Vidyut Jammwal's latest release 'Khuda Haafiz' released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP last week and has turned out to be actor's biggest opener so far. The First Day First Show or the opening night of the movie has emerged as the biggest Vidyut Jammwal movie ever.

On the success of his film, Vidyut Jammwal, said, “I am eternally grateful to receive such an overwhelming response from my fans across the country - the Jammwal-lions and the critics. This success would not have been possible without their constant appreciation and support and I will be forever indebted. Playing the character of ‘Sameer’ was intriguing and challenging for me at the same time and I had to do a lot of unlearning for it, but it gave me a perfect chance to hone my skills."

Debutant director-writer Faruk Kabir adds, "Khuda Haafiz is so personal in many ways and I’m glad Vidyut, team and my efforts stand validated by the audience today".

'Khuda Haafiz' stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. It has been directed by debutant filmmaker Faruk Kabir. The action drama is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak respectively.