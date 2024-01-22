Killer Soup To Starfish - 5 Interesting Stories On OTT To Watch This Week

New Delhi: With OTT gaining prominence, our weekend binge-watch scenes have become a must. So while we laze around on a holiday, what better way to catch up on the entertainment quota than the OTT space? Right!

Here are 5 stories you simply cannot miss watching on the web space this week.

1. Indian Police Force

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in important roles, this cop-based thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Starfish

Sailing through the tides of emotions, Starfish will make you deep dive into the complexities of relationships. But you will come back to the surface stronger than ever. Watch this Khushalii Kumar, Tusharr Khanna, Ehan Bhatt, and Milind Soman starrer on Netflix.

3. Killer Soup

Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee have stirred up one tasty tale that won't let you blink. Watch it on Netflix.

4. Tiger 3

The Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif-starrer is the third part of the successful franchise and it makes up for a perfect binge-watch for the weekend

5. Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty's emotional yet fun slice-of-life story is the dose of empowerment you all need. So definitely watch it on Netflix this weekend.