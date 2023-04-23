'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan' BO Collection: Salman Khan-Starrer Witnesses Splendid Boost On Day 2, Crosses Rs 40 Cr

New Delhi: Arrived as a perfect EID gift to the audience, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is drawing the audience to the theaters in abundance.

A flawless family entertainer with a blend of power-packed action, the film is garnering immense love across different regions and continuously showing a surge in its box office numbers. Having booked the opening of 15.81 Cr., the film has booked a remarkable growth on its second day by collecting 25.75 Cr. nett across the nation, giving a perfect start to the weekend with its positive jump in the numbers.

#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid = … Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz.



The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was… pic.twitter.com/q9S4q1XFGo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is witnessing many houseful shows in different territories across the country. As compared to its first-day collection of 15.81 Cr., the film's business escalated by 62.87% with the collection of 25.75 Cr. nett on the second day, which sums up to 41.56 Cr. in two days.

However, the modest response on the first day was witnessed due to the occasion of Eid but looking at the jump the film made on its second day, eyes are at a great inning in the coming days.

The film received a great response from circuits like Delhi, Utter Pradesh, Mumbai, Nizam, Rajasthan, Mysore, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala where the audience stepped up to the cinema halls on the occasion of EID. It's indeed a standard of Salman Khan's mass stardom that when other films are struggling to get house-full shows the star power of the superstar gets the audience back to cinema halls to rejoice and enjoy the festival of EID.

Moreover, it is very significant to note that Hindi films struggle to get numbers in the South and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has the audience going and watching the film in every territory.

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is now released in the theaters and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.