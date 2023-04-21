'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan's Eid Release Likely To Cross Rs 15 Cr On Day 1

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to release today and fans cannot keep calm. It is a multi-starrer film and is all set to take over the Eid weekend. Salman is returning to the big screen on the occasion of Eid after four years and fans are eagerly waiting.

While the trailers and songs have garnered mixed reactions from audiences, trade experts are positive that Salman's film will work its magic with the Eid release. According to News18, Atul Mohan said fans are looking forward to seeing Salman return to the big screen in the leading role.

Atul Mohan said, "The movie looks good. It has drama, emotion, and action, something that Salman’s fans look forward to. The film is packaged also well, it looks colorful, packed with songs, and seems like a movie you can take the family to go watch."

Film business expert, producer Girish Johar, in a conversation with News18, explains 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has numerous factors in play that were not the case before the pandemic. "The box office dynamics, the audiences’ consumption pattern, and the quality consumption have changed post the pandemic. Salman is facing these changes in factors for the first time as a solo release. These variable factors will be at play when it comes to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," he said.

Further, he added, "If the film is good, the film will have a bumper start on Saturday, given the full-blown Eid celebration. But if the word of mouth might not be in the film’s favour on Friday, it could affect the film’s box office this time."

Johar believes that Salman's KKBKKJ has a good buzz and it could open to at least Rs 15 to Rs 18 crores. Atul Mohan also predicts a similar opening-day collection.

Apart from Salman Khan, the Farhad Samjhi directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari among others.