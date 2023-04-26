Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Report: Salman Khan's Eid Release Collects Over Rs 84 Cr In Total

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan came as a perfect treat to the audience on Eid this year. With the unbeatable stardom of superstar Salman Khan, the film is attracting a huge crowd of audience to the cinema halls resulting in great box office numbers. Having booked the second biggest weekend of this year, the film has now collected Rs 6.12 Cr. on Tuesday.

Having paved a successful journey so far, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is still witnessing the great rush of the audience to the theatres. On Friday, the film opened up with 15.81 Cr. that went on to 25.75 Cr. on Saturday followed by 26.61 Cr. on Sunday. After giving a blockbuster weekend, the film gave a fantastic Monday by collecting 10.17 Cr. and has now collected 6.12 Cr. on Tuesday. With this, the film has accumulated a total of 84.46 Cr Nett at the box office.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film opened in cinemas on Eid this month and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.