Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Arjun Patiala' first look poster out—See inside

New Delhi: Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and B-Towner Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing will entice the viewers in 'Arjun Patiala'. The makers have unveiled the first look poster of the movie.

Arjun Patiala also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal part. The trailer of the movie will be out on June 20, 2019. The project will be directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. The lead actress of the movie shared the first look poster on her social media handle.

Kriti wrote: "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se. #ArjunPatiala #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @tseries @itsBhushanKumar @JugrajRohit @diljitdosanjh @varunsharma90 @leyzellsandeep @yadav_shobhna @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki"

Here's what Diljit wrote: "#ArjunPatiala, muscular nahi cute. With you. For you. Always. #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @tseries @itsBhushanKumar @jugrajrohit @kritisanon @varunsharma90 @leyzellsandeep @yadav_shobhna @bakemycakefilms @sharadakarki"

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.